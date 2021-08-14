1 3/4 pounds zucchini (2 medium large or 3 to 4 small)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon oregano
½ teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Finely chopped fresh basil, if desired
Slice the zucchini into 1/4-inch thick rounds. In your largest skillet, heat the olive oil and butter over medium high heat. Add the zucchini slices, then stir in the garlic powder, oregano, and salt, flipping and stirring to get all the slices covered. Cover the skillet and cook for 1 minute, then uncover and stir. Cover again for 1 minute and uncover and stir, moving slices to the bottom layer as necessary so that they can get browned. Keep the pan uncovered and cook about 6 to 8 more minutes until most of the zucchini are tender and browned, and cooked evenly. Serve immediately, topped with Parmesan cheese and fresh basil if desired.
