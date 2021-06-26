6 extra-large eggs
1/3 cup pesto, either basil pesto or (preferably) basil-mint (1/2 recipe)
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste (optional)
PREPARATION
1. To hard-cook eggs, place in a saucepan, fill with water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. As soon as water is at a roll, cover tightly and turn off heat. Let stand for 12 minutes. Meanwhile, fill a bowl with ice water. Transfer hard-cooked eggs to ice water and leave until completely cooled. Peel off shells and cut eggs in half lengthwise.
2. Remove yolks from eggs. Set aside 3 of them for another use (or discard) and mash the other 3 together with the pesto, either in a mortar and pestle or in a food processor. Pipe, scoop or spoon into the egg whites.
3. If desired, season exposed egg whites with salt and pepper. Arrange on a plate or small platter and serve.
