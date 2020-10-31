1 pineapple cake mix
1 cup sour cream
½ cup oil
4 eggs
1 (4-serving) coconut cream instant pudding
1 teaspoon coconut extract
1 cup white chocolate baking chips
Optional glaze:
1 cup powdered sugar
1-2 tablespoon milk
¼ teaspoon vanilla or coconut extract toasted coconut for garnish (optional)
Reserve 1 tablespoon of the cake mix. In a large bowl using an electric mixer, combine all ingredients except the baking chips. Mix for 3 minutes. Toss the 1 tablespoon of cake mix with the baking chips. Add the chips to the batter and stir by hand. Pour batter into a well-greased and floured Bundt or tube pan. Bake at 350º for about 50-60 minutes. You may need to cover the top of the cake with foil the last 15 minutes to avoid over-browning. Cool for 10 minutes. Remove from the pan and finish cooling the cake on a rack. (Optional) Combine glaze ingredients until smooth. Drizzle over the top of the cake. Garnish with coconut. Yield: Approximately 16-20 Servings
