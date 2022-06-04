- 1 small pineapple
- 1 medium red onion
- 1 medium green bell pepper
- 2 cups barbecue sauce, divided
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
- 4 (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- Heat an outdoor grill to medium-high, direct heat. Prepare 4 (10-inch long) sheets of aluminum foil.
- Prepare the following, placing them all in the same large bowl: Peel, core and dice 1 small pineapple to get 2 cups, thinly slice 1 medium red onion, and slice 1 medium green bell pepper. Add 1 cup of the barbecue sauce, 1/2 teaspoon of the kosher salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the black pepper. Toss to combine.
- Divide the vegetable mixture between the 4 sheets of foil, leaving a 2-inch border on all sides. Season 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and remaining 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, then place a breast on each vegetable pile. Pour the remaining 1 cup barbecue sauce over the chicken.
- Fold the sides of the foil to meet over the center, then crimp the edges together to create completely sealed packets. Place the packets directly onto the grill grates, cover, and grill until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before opening the packets and serving.
