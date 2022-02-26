1 cup pretzels, crushed
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 cup sugar, divided
1 package cream cheese, softened
1 19oz can crushed pineapple, drained
1 1/2 cups Cool Whip
Preheat oven to 400F.
In a medium bowl, stir together pretzels, butter and 1/2 cup sugar. Press into a 9 inch baking dish. Bake for 7 minutes. Set aside to cool. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and 1/2 cup sugar until smooth. Stir in pineapple and Cool Whip. Break pretzel mixture into pieces and stir into cream cheese mixture. Store in the fridge until ready to serve.
