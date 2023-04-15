2 (20 oz.) cans pineapple tidbits, drained (juice reserved)
1 English cucumber or 3 mini cucumbers, diced small
1 large red bell pepper, diced small
1 small red onion, minced
1/2 Poblano pepper, minced
2 tablespoons fresh parsley
1 tablespoon minced garlic
3 limes, juice and zest (1/4 to 1/3 cup of juice)
Salt and pepper, to taste
Drain the pineapple and reserve the juice if you’re using canned. If using fresh, peel, core and small dice the pineapple. Set aside. (That pineapple juice is delicious to drink or to cook rice in. Don’t just throw it out.) Small dice the cucumbers and bell pepper. Mince the poblano pepper and red onion.
Mince garlic and chop the parsley. Zest limes and then juice them. Combine the drained pineapple, cucumbers, bell peppers, onion, poblano, parsley, lime zest and lime juice in a large bowl. Add salt and black pepper, to taste. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Serve with tortilla chips or your favorite Mexican-inspired dishes. Perfect as a garnish for many main dishes.
