1 1/2 cups cooked Ground Beef
16 ounces Pizza Sauce
1 tablespoon Oregano, Dried
1 teaspoon Garlic Salt
2 cups cook Medium Shells
2/3 cups Milk
3 cups Mozzarella Cheese
Mix ground beef, pizza sauce, oregano, garlic salt, cooked pasta, milk, and 2 cups of Cheese. Cover with 1 cup mozzarella cheese. Bake covered at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
