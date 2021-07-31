INGREDIENTS
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 1 1/2 cups saltine crackers, crushed (1 sleeve of crackers, roughly)
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
- all-purpose flour, for dredging
- kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
- Gravy:
- 2 (10.75 oz.) cans condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 1 1/2 cups whole milk
- 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped
PREPARATION
- Preheat oven to 350º F and grease a 9x13-inch baking dish with non-stick spray.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together condensed cream of mushroom soup, whole milk, then stir in freshly chopped parsley. Set aside.
- In a separate, large bowl, combine ground beef, crushed saltines, milk, Italian seasoning, garlic and onion powders, and cayenne, then season liberally with salt and pepper.
- Using your hands or two forks, combine ingredients until just mixed. Gently form into even-sized patties.
- Place 1 cup all-purpose flour (or more, as needed) in a shallow dish and dredge all patties.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and, once very hot, sear patties on both sides until golden brown. You may need to work in batches. Insides will still be undercooked.
- Transfer browned patties to greased baking dish, then evenly top with gravy and cover dish with aluminum foil.
- Place baking dish in oven and bake for 30-40 minutes, or until cooked through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.