1 lb. bulk sausage
1 head cabbage, approximately 1 lb., shredded
1 sm. onion, diced
1 med. green pepper, diced
1/2 c. water
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. sugar
1/4 c. sour cream
1 head cabbage, approximately 1 lb., shredded
1 sm. onion, diced
1 med. green pepper, diced
1/2 c. water
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. sugar
1/4 c. sour cream
Brown sausage and onion in Dutch oven. Drain excess fat. Add rest of ingredients, cover and simmer 30 minutes.
VARIATION: Omit 1/2 cup water, add 1 can stewed tomatoes, 1 pound carrots, peeled and cut up. Extra sour cream to taste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.