4 (5 ounce) boneless pork loin chops, trimmed
1 teaspoon table salt, divided
½ teaspoon black pepper, divided
¼ cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
2 large eggs
¼ cup whole milk
1 ½ cups panko breadcrumbs
6 tablespoons canola oil, divided
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
chopped fresh thyme for garnish
lemon wedges for serving
Place 1 pork chop between 2 sheets of plastic wrap on a clean work surface or cutting board. Pound pork chop using a meat mallet until 1/4-inch thick. Transfer to a clean plate. Repeat with remaining pork chops. Evenly sprinkle pork chops with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.
Mix together flour, garlic powder, onion powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a shallow dish. Place eggs and milk in a separate shallow dish and whisk to combine. Place breadcrumbs in a separate shallow dish. Dip a pork chop in flour, dusting off excess flour; dip in egg mixture, allowing excess to drip off. Place into breadcrumbs; flip and press pork into breadcrumbs until well covered. Repeat with remaining pork chops. Place prepared pork chops on a plate or sheet tray and transfer to the refrigerator, uncovered, for 5 to 10 minutes.
Heat 3 tablespoons of the oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add 2 pork chops and cook, flipping once, until golden brown on each side and no longer pink in the center, 2 to 3 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Adjust heat to prevent burning.
Transfer to a clean plate or sheet tray. Pour off and discard oil from pan; wipe skillet clean and place back on stovetop over medium-high. Add remaining 3 tablespoons oil and 1 tablespoon butter and repeat with remaining 2 pork chops. Sprinkle cooked pork chops with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and thyme. Serve chops with lemon wedges.
