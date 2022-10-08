Ingredients:
1 (15 oz) can cream-style corn
1 (15 oz) can whole kernel corn, drained
1 (8 oz) container sour cream
2 eggs, beaten
1 stick margarine, cut up
1 box Jiffy cornbread mix, dry
Salt & pepper
Directions:
Combine corn and sour cream. Add eggs and margarine. Stir in cornbread mix; add salt and pepper. Pour into a 2-quart lightly greased casserole dish. Bake at 350 for 45-50 minutes.
