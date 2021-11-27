3 c. Chilled Leftover Mashed Potatoes
1/2 c. Shredded Cheese, Your Favorite
1 Egg, Lightly Beaten
1/4 c. Flour
Vegetable Oil, As Needed
In a large bowl combine mashed potatoes, cheese, egg and flour. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Divide potato mixture into 8 equal pieces. Shape each piece into a ball and gently press into a patty. Set patties aside on prepared sheet pan. Heat oven to 200ºF. Heat a skillet with about 1/2 inch of vegetable oil over medium heat for 4 minutes or until shimmering. Gently place potato patties in skillet. Cook on each side for 4–5 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Serve warm, or return to baking sheet and place in oven to keep warm until ready to serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.