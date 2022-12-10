Ingredients
2 to 3 medium potatoes
1 1/2 to 2 lbs. confectioner’s sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
2 tbsps. Butter
Peanut butter
Directions
Cook potatoes, peel and mash; cool to lukewarm or able to handle. Add next three ingredients, blending well. The sugar amount will vary according to size of potatoes. The dough should be quite stiff, but not too dry.
Roll out on waxed paper or board, lightly sprinkled with powdered sugar, to a rectangle shape. Spread with peanut butter (1/4 inch thick) and roll up as for jelly roll. Slice and place cut side down on platter. May be eaten immediately or keep in freezer for some time.
