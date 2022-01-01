2 lbs frozen shredded hash browns, thawed
1/2 cup melted margarine
1 pint sour cream
1 can cream of chicken soup
1/2 cup chopped onion
2 cups cheddar cheese
2 cups crushed corn flakes
½ teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon salt
Mix all together – put in a 9x13 pan. Put 2 cups crushed corn flakes on top and drizzle the melted margarine over the flakes. Bake 30 minutes covered, & 30 minutes uncovered in 350° oven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.