2 cups leftover mashed potatoes
1 egg
¼ cup flour
Salt and pepper to taste
2-3 Tbsp. bacon grease or oil for frying
Mix all ingredients except the oil in a bowl. Heat the grease in a skillet until hot. Carefully add heaping tablespoons of potato mixture to the hot oil. Push batter down with a spatula. Cook for a few minutes, until browned, and flip. Brown the other side and remove from heat. Serve with syrup, applesauce, or leftover gravy.
