6 slices thin bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 medium onion, diced
2 celery ribs, chopped
6-8 small russet potatoes, peeled and diced
5 cups water
4 cup milk
1/2 cup heavy cream
Salt and ground black pepper
1 cup grated Cheddar (optional)
Add the bacon pieces to a soup pot over medium heat and cook until crispy. Remove the bacon from the pot and set it aside. Pour off excess grease, but do not clean the pot. Add onions and return the pot to medium heat. Stir and cook for about 2 minutes, then add the diced potatoes and celery. Cook for 5 minutes, add a pinch of salt and pepper. Pour in the water and bring it to a gentle boil. Cook until the potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Add milk and cook for another 5 minutes. If you like your soup creamier, remove a few cups of the soup and blend in a blender or food processor until completely smooth. Pour it back into the soup pot and stir to combine. Taste and season as needed. Stir in the cream and add bacon. Garnish with cheese if desired.
