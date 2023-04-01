5 tbsp. unsalted butter, divided
1 sweet onion, thinly sliced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 tbsp. grainy mustard
2 pounds potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
2 cups half-and-half
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/2 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg
3/4 cup grated Gruyère cheese
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Grease a 9 x 13-inch casserole dish with 1 tablespoon of butter. In a large pot, heat the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Add in the onion and sauté until tender and translucent, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Stir in the mustard. Then add the half-and-half and bring to a simmer. Add the potatoes and simmer for 4 to 5 minutes. Season with salt, pepper and nutmeg. Pour the potato mixture into the prepared casserole dish and spread into an even layer. Top with the cheese in an even layer. Bake until the cheese is golden, the sauce is bubbly, and the potatoes are easily pierced with a fork, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes before serving warm. Prepare thy tastebuds.
