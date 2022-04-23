1 lb hot pork sausage
1 bell pepper, chopped
1 onion chopped
1 14.5 oz can diced tomatoes, undrained
1/2 cup sour cream
1 Tbsp chili powder
1 tsp salt
2 cup uncooked macaroni noodles
Thinly Sliced Bell Pepper Rings (1 red and 1 green)
Shredded cheese
Boil noodles for 1 minute less than lowest time on package directions, drain and set aside. Brown sausage with diced onion and bell pepper. Stir in tomatoes with juice, sour cream, chili powder, salt and cooked noodles. Pour into a greased 13×9 casserole dish. Top with bell pepper rings and cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbling.
