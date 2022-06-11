YIELD: 13 cups.
- 8 medium peaches, peeled and cut into wedges
- 1 small, unpeeled navel orange, cut into wedges
- 2 cans (8 ounces each) crushed pineapple, undrained
- 12 maraschino cherries
- 3 tablespoons maraschino cherry juice
- 2 packages (1-3/4 ounces each) powdered fruit pectin
- 10 cups sugar
Rinse thirteen 1-cup jelly containers and lids with boiling water. Dry thoroughly. In a blender or food processor, cover and process fruits and cherry juice in batches until smooth. Transfer to a large stockpot; stir in pectin and bring to a rolling boil over high heat, stirring frequently. Add sugar and return to a rolling boil. Boil 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Immediately fill all containers to within 1/2 in. of tops. Wipe off top edges of containers. Immediately cover with lids. Let stand at room temperature 24 hours. Jam is now ready to use. Refrigerate up to 3 weeks or freeze up to 1 year. Thaw frozen jam in refrigerator before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.