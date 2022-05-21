1/2 head cauliflower (6-7" diameter)
1 c reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese
1 TBSP chopped chives
1/2 tsp black pepper
1 TBSP salted butter
1/4 c plain low-fat yogurt
2 TBSP bacon bits
1 tsp minced garlic
1/4 c reduced-fat sour cream
Cook cauliflower until tender (microwave and cover with NO water added for approximately
6 minutes on high). Preheat oven to 400. Process cauliflower until smooth with a food processor.
Add yogurt, sour cream, and butter and process until creamy and smooth. Mix remaining
ingredients together in a medium bowl. Use cooking spray on small oven safe dishes and spoon
mix into dishes. Place all small dishes on a cookie sheet for easier handling. Bake for 15 minutes
on middle rack and then broil for a few minutes until top is golden brown. Makes 4 servings.
Nutritional facts:
calories - 176.7
fat - 11.9g
sodium - 419.0 mg
carbs - 7.7g
protein - 11.9g
