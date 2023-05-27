1 pound seedless green grapes
2 cups Prosecco
2 ounces vodka
Sugar
The recipe starts with a pound of green grapes, separated from the stem, washed, dried and placed in bowl. Cover them with about 2 cups of Prosecco, then splash in 2 ounces of vodka. Next, cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let the grapes soak in the refrigerator overnight. Before brunch starts the next day, drain the grapes and roll them in some sugar to make them pretty!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.