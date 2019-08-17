1 1/2 tsp. instant coffee granules
1/2 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp. (about 1 standard scoop or 2 small scoops) vanilla protein powder with about 100 calories per serving (example- the kind by Quest Nutrition)
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
1 1/2 cups crushed ice (about 12 ice cubes)
Optional: 1 natural no-calorie sweetener packet (Stevia)
Optional topping: Sugar-free cool whip
In a tall glass, combine coffee granules with 1/4 cup hot water. Stir to dissolve.
Transfer coffee mixture to a blender, along with remaining ingredients.
Blend at high speed until smooth, stopping and stirring if needed. (The longer you blend it, the bigger and frothier it'll get.)
MAKES 1 SERVING
Entire recipe (about 16 oz.): 121 calories, 3g total fat, 150mg sodium, 6g carbs, 1g fiber, 1.5g sugars, 20g protein
SmartPoints® value 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.