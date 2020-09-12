33g peanut butter protein powder (she used ISO brand)
83g Jif Natural peanut butter
1/3 c water
1 tsp Swerve sugar replacement
42g Lily Dark Chocolate Chips (any sugar free will work)
1 tsp coconut oil
Mix the peanut butter and protein powder together with the water, then stir in the Swerve.
Spray a mini muffin tin with olive oil. Melt chocolate chips and coconut oil in microwave until melted (stirring often). Pour chocolate into muffin pans just enough to coat the bottoms. Add a TBSP of the peanut butter mixture on top of the chocolate, then layer chocolate just enough to coat the peanut butter.
Freeze 2 hours or until hard.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories - 172, Fat - 11.6g, Carbs - 11.2, Sugar - 2.4g, Protein - 11g
