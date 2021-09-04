- 2 tablespoons oil
- 4 slices of giant puffball, each about ¾ inch thick and 4 x 4 inches square (2 x 10 x 10 cms)
- ¼ cup (35gms) sweet rice flour or regular all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper, divided
- 2 eggs
- ¼ cup (25gms) finely grated Parmesan cheese (the kind that is like a fluffy powder)
- ¼ cup (40gms) instant polenta or fine cornmeal
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 cup (240ml) or more of your favourite tomato pasta sauce, bottled or homemade
- about 1½ cups (150gms) shredded mozzarella cheese
Peel the puffball, then slice it into ¾-inch thick slices and trim them to the size of a chicken cutlet (about 4 inches square).
In one shallow bowl, mix the flour with the salt and ½ teaspoon of the pepper.
In another bowl, beat the eggs well with a whisk.
In a third shallow bowl or rimmed plate, stir together the Parmesan cheese, cornmeal, garlic powder, and remaining ½ teaspoon of pepper.
Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).
Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat.
Dip the puffball slices into the flour to coat all sides. Then dip them into the beaten egg. Finally dip them into the Parmesan cheese mixture, making sure all surfaces are completely covered.
Fry the breaded slices in the oil for 2 to 3 minutes a side, until they are a deep golden colour.
Lay the fried puffball slices into a baking pan, leaving at least ½ space between them.
Spoon a generous ¼ cup of the tomato sauce in a row down the center of each puffball slice. Pile a heaping ¼ cup of the shredded mozzarella cheese into a mound on top of the tomato sauce on each cutlet.
Bake for 30 minutes, until the cheese is bubbling and golden in spots.
