4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 small yellow onion, diced
1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
1 cup beef broth
Juice from one lime
1 (10 oz) can diced tomatoes with green chiles, drained
1 1/2 cups sour cream
1 1/2 lbs pulled pork
1/4 cup vegetable oil
18 corn tortillas
2 cups pepper jack cheese, grated
2 cups cheddar cheese, grated
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Sour cream, cilantro, diced jalapeños, for serving (optional)
Heat oven to 375°F and grease a 9x13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. Set aside.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Melt butter and add onions and bell pepper. Cook until soft and fragrant, 5-7 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute more.
Stir in flour, chili powder, cumin and cook 1 more minute. Reduce heat to low, gradually stir in beef broth and lime juice and cook until mixture has thickened.
Remove from heat and stir in drained tomatoes and chiles and sour cream. Season to taste with salt and pepper and transfer to a large bowl.
Add pulled pork to bowl and toss to combine. Adjust seasoning as needed.
In a separate bowl, toss the two cheeses together.
In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Cook tortillas until golden, 30-60 seconds per side. Remove to a paper towel lined plate and continue with remaining tortillas.
Arrange 6 tortillas in the bottom of the baking dish, followed by 1/2 of the pulled pork mixture, and 1/3 of the cheese mixture.
Repeat layers once more (tortillas, pork, cheese), followed by one final layer of tortillas.
Grease a sheet of aluminum foil liberally with nonstick spray and cover baking dish loosely. Bake for 20 minutes.
Uncover, top with remaining cheese, and bake until golden brown and bubbly, 10-15 minutes more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.