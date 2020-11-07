Ingredients
2 Eggs
3/4 cup Heavy Cream
4 tablespoons Unsalted Butter melted
1 cup canned pumpkin puree
3/4 cup Half and Half
1/3 cup Sugar Or Other Sweetener Equivalent
1/8 teaspoon Kosher Salt
1 teaspoon Pumpkin Pie Spice
4 cups Bread cubed (1 inch) day-old baguette or crusty country
For the sauce
1/2 cup Heavy Cream
1/3 cup pure maple syrup
1 tablespoon Unsalted Butter
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons Bourbon (optional)
Instructions
For the Bread Pudding
In a medium bowl whisk together eggs, butter, half and half, pumpkin, milk, sugar, salt, and pumpkin pie spice.
Add bread cubes and toss gently until everything is thoroughly combined and the bread has soaked through.¯
Transfer mixture to a well-greased 6-inch x 3 inch round pan.
Place 1.5 cups of water in the inner liner of your Instant Pot or pressure cooker. Place a steamer rack on top of this.
Cover the bread pudding pan with foil and place the covered pan on the rack. For best results, use an aluminum or stainless steel pan. If you are using glass or Corningware, you may need to increase cook times.
Close the lid and set the Instant Pot on High Pressure for 40 minutes. Allow the pressure cooker to rest for 10 minutes. At the end of the 10 minutes, release all remaining pressure.
Check the custard for doneness. If it's still not set in the middle, cook under pressure for another 5 minutes.
Let bread pudding stand for 10 minutes before serving with warm Maple-Cream Sauce.
For the Sauce
In a small saucepan heat maple syrup and butter over medium heat, stirring until butter melts.
Stir in heavy cream and simmer, stirring often, until the sauce has thickened, about 15 minutes.
If you don't own an Instant Pot you can also bake this in a regular oven at 375F for 30 minutes, or until custard is set in the middle.
If you'd rather make it in the air fryer, check out my Air Fryer Pumpkin Spice Bread Pudding recipe!
Drizzle the sauce on warm for best results.
To make this gluten-free, use gluten-free bread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.