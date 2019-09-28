Ingredients
15 Golden Oreos
15 Pumpkin Oreos OR vanilla wafer crumbs OR vanilla oreos
1/2 Cup melted salted butter
1/2 Cup softened butter
8oz softened cream cheese
1 1/2 Cups powdered sugar
16oz whipped topping
2 small boxes (3.4oz) pumpkin spice instant pudding
3 cups 2% milk
1/4 cup shaved white chocolate
Instructions
Place your Oreos into your blender or food processor and blend into a fine mix (you might have to split your Oreos in half and do this twice if your using a blender) OR you can go old school and put them in a large ziploack bag , close it up and get the hammer out!
Place your crushed Oreos into a large Ziploc bag and mix well with your melted butter
Press your Oreo mixture into the bottom of a 9 x 13 baking pan
Now in a large mixing bowl, mix together your softened butter, powdered sugar, half of your whipped topping, and cream cheese until well mixed
In a separate bowl, whisk your milk and pudding mixture together and set in the fridge for 5 minutes
Spread your whipped mixture evenly over your Oreo layer
Now spread your set pudding over your whipped layer
Use the rest of your plain whipped topping and spread evenly over your pudding
Top off with your shaved white chocolate, slice, and enjoy!
