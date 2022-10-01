1 pkg. (2-layer size) spice cake mix
1 cup Breakstone’s or Knudsen Sour Cream
1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin
1/4 cup oil
3 eggs
1 pkg. (8 oz.) Philadelphia cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup butter, softened
1 tsp. vanilla
1 pkg. (16 oz.) powdered sugar
1-1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
Heat oven to 350° F. Beat first five ingredients with mixer until well blended; spoon into 24 paper-lined muffin cups. Bake 20-22 min. or until toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 min.; remove from pans. Cool completely. Beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla in large bowl with mixer until well blended. Gradually beat in sugar. Blend in cinnamon. Spread over cupcakes.
