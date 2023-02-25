3 eggs or 3/4 cup liquid egg substitute
1 (32 oz.) container nonfat plain or Greek yogurt ( Fage or Chobani)
1 (1 oz.) small box instant sugar free/fat free vanilla or cheesecake flavor pudding.
1/2 Tbsp. vanilla extract
3/4 cup 100% pure canned pumpkin.
1 tsp pumpkin spice
1 tsp cinnamon
3 Tbsp granulated white sugar substitute
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In mixing bowl add eggs, extract, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, pumpkin, sugar substitute and beat well.
Add yogurt, dry pudding mix. and cake mix (optional). Whisk together until well combined.
Pour into a lightly greased with non-stick cooking spray pie dish or spring form pan. I used a 9 inch spring form pan. Bake for 30 minutes. Let it cool for about 15-20 minutes before covering it with plastic wrap. Let it chill overnight in the spring form pan in the refrigerator. When ready to eat, remove cheesecake from the spring form pan. Slice into 8 even slices.
Store leftovers in the fridge for up to a week.
Tips-
Recommend mixing the cheesecake by hand rather than a mixer. That way the yogurt stays nice and thick.
You can substitute regular instant pudding mix for the sugar free pudding mix.
For a denser cheesecake you can add 3 Tbsp or 1.5 oz. Duncan Hines or Betty Crocker spice cake mix into the batter. The point value may vary depending on your zero point foods and what brand of cake mix you use.
Nutrition per serving-
Calories- 117, Fat- 2g, Carbs- 7g, Sodium- 208mg, Fiber- 1g, Sugar – 1g, Protein- 8g
Makes 8 servings
