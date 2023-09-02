Servings: 12
2 3.4-oz. boxes instant vanilla pudding mix
1 1/4 cup milk
1/2 cup vanilla vodka
1/2 c. pumpkin puree
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1 roll refrigerated pie dough
1 tablespoon cinnamon sugar
Whipped topping for garnish
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Slice 12 little triangles out of the pie dough. Place the dough triangles on a parchment lined baking sheet and sprinkle each one with cinnamon sugar. Bake for 12-15 minutes until the dough is brown and puffed. Set aside to cool. Meanwhile prepare your shot mixture. In a large bowl combine the vanilla pudding mix, milk, vanilla vodka, pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice. Whisk together until smooth and combined. Fill 12 1.5 ounce shot glasses with the pumpkin mixture. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Top each one with whipped cream, a sprinkle of cinnamon and a pie crust triangle. Serve!
