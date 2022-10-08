Ingredients:
1 (15oz) can pumpkin
1 (14oz) can sweetened condensed milk
2 eggs
1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 (9-inch) frozen unbaked deep dish pie crust or homemade
Directions:
Mix pumpkin, milk, eggs, spices, and vanilla in a bowl until smooth. Pour in crust on baking sheet. Bake in preheated 425 degree oven for 15min then turn down to 350 degrees for 40min. more and until knife comes out clean.
Cool completely and serve with vanilla whipped cream.
Vanilla Whipped Cream:
1 C. heavy cream
¼ C. powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
Beat until stiff peaks form.
