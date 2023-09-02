2/3 c. light brown sugar
1/2 c. granulated sugar, homemade or store bought
1 tbsp. pumpkin pie spice homemade or store bought
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/4 c. pumpkin puree
Place 1 cup of water in a small saucepan. Add the brown and granulated sugars, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla extract. Place over medium-high heat and bring to a simmer, whisking occasionally. Let simmer for 2 minutes to let all of the sugar dissolve and the spice to perfume the syrup. Reduce the heat to low and whisk in the pumpkin puree until smooth (do not let boil). Remove from the heat.
Strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a storage container. Once cool, cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month.
