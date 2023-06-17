3 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup powdered zero-calorie sweetener (such as Swerve®)
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
1 pinch salt
Beat cream cheese in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Turn mixer to low speed and slowly mix in heavy cream and vanilla. Mix in sweetener, cocoa powder and salt until well incorporated. Turn mixer to high and mix until light and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes more. Serve immediately, or refrigerate for later.
Tips: You can pulse granular sweetener in a blender or food processor to achieve a powdered consistency. For variety, try different flavored extracts in place of vanilla.
