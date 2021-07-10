- 8 to 10 red radishes
- 1 tablespoon white wine or rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon water
- Green onions (thinly sliced)
Slice the radishes really thin and place in a glass container. Mix the vinegar, salt, and sugar and stir until sugar is dissolved. Then add the water. Add the mixture to the sliced radishes and let brine for 15 minutes. Mix in the green onions at the very end and briefly coat them in the pickling liquid. Top your burger patty with the quickly pickled radishes and green onions and enjoy!
