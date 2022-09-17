2 ¼ C. milk
¾ C. brown sugar
4 T cornstarch
2 eggs
1 C. raisins (boiled & drained)
1 T butter
1 tsp. vanilla
Scald 2 C. of milk. Mix brown sugar and cornstarch, moisten with ¼ C. milk. Add egg yolks and mix together. Cook until thick. Add butter, vanilla and raisins. Pour mixture into cooled, baked pie crust. Serve topped with meringue or whipped cream.
