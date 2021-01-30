10 ounces frozen mangoes or peaches
1 cup water
10 ounces frozen raspberries
1 cup light coconut milk
1/3 cup chia seeds
1/4 cup flaxmeal
1/4 cup honey
A pinch of salt
Berries, granola, nuts, coconut, and cream for topping
Soften the frozen fruit in the microwave or by leaving it out on the counter for a little while.
Blend the peaches with the water. Blend the raspberries with the coconut milk.
Combine the two fruit puree mixtures and stir in the chia seeds, flax, honey, and salt. Let stand for 10-15 minutes to thicken.
Serve with toppings of your choice. Store leftovers in the fridge for up to three days – add water to leftovers to rehydrate (the chia seeds will soak up a lot of the moisture, making them super thick).
Or can be made and eaten the next day as overnight breakfast bowl.
Serves 4.
Nutrition facts per serving: calories 325, fat 12g, sodium 304mg, fiber 14g, carbs 45.8g, sugar 31g, & protein 6g
