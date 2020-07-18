12 oz pkg frozen unsweetened raspberries thawed
3 oz cream cheese softened to room temp
1/4 tsp almond extract
1 quart vanilla ice cream softened
2 12 oz cans cream soda
fresh raspberries and whipped cream for garnish
In a blender, combine the frozen raspberries, cream cheese, almond extract, half the ice cream and 1/2 cup of the cream soda. Blend until smooth. Divide the blended mixture amount 6 chilled tall glasses (16 oz). Add a scoop of the remaining ice cream to each drink. Top each drink with remaining cream soda. Serve immediately with whipped cream and fresh raspberries as a garnish (if desired).
