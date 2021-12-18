1 lb. penne pasta
3 boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 1 1/2 lb.)
2 tbsp. jerk seasoning, divided
Kosher salt
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 green bell pepper, sliced
1 red bell pepper, sliced
1 orange bell pepper, sliced
1/3 c. sliced green onions, plus more for garnish
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 c. low-sodium chicken broth
3/4 c. heavy cream
1/2 c. freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for garnish
DIRECTIONS
- Cook pasta according to package instructions to al dente. Drain and set aside. Season chicken breasts all over with 1 tablespoon jerk seasoning and salt. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Cook chicken until golden and no longer pink, 8 minutes per side. Remove from pan and set aside to rest.
- Add remaining oil and cook peppers until mostly tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Add green onions and garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Season with remaining jerk seasoning.
- Add chicken broth and heavy cream and let simmer until thickened, 5 minutes. Slice chicken. Add Parmesan and stir until melted, then add pasta and chicken and toss until completely combined.
- Garnish with green onions and more Parmesan and serve.
