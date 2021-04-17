8 ounces cream cheese softened
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
8 ounces strawberries cut into bite sized pieces
7 ounces blueberries about 2 cups
6 ounces blackberries about 1 cups
3 ounces raspberries about 1/2 cup
Beat cream cheese with electric mixer until smooth. Add whipping cream. Beat with electric mixer until thick and creamy. If too thick, a little extra cream can be added. Fold in fresh berries. Store in fridge or serve immediately. Servings 12
