Ingredients
Simple Syrup:
¾ cup sugar
½ cup water
Strawberry Layer:
1 ⅓ cups quartered fresh strawberries
1 ½ tablespoons vodka
Cheesecake Layer:
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
5 1 tablespoon vodka
Blueberry Layer:
1 ⅓ cups fresh blueberries
1 ½ tablespoons vodka
Directions
- Step 1
Whisk sugar and water together in a saucepan over medium heat until sugar is dissolved and syrup is clear, 2 to 3 minutes. Cool syrup to room temperature.
- Step 2
Blend strawberries, 1 1/2 tablespoons syrup, and 1 1/2 tablespoons vodka together in a blender or food processor until smooth. Pour strawberry mixture into the bottoms of 6 ice pop molds; freeze until firm, at least 1 hour.
- Step 3
Whisk cream cheese and 1 1/2 tablespoons syrup together in a bowl until smooth; whisk in 1 tablespoon vodka. Pour cheese mixture into ice pop molds on top of firm strawberry layer; freeze until cream cheese layer is firm, at least 1 hour.
- Step 4
Blend blueberries, 1 1/2 tablespoons syrup, and 1 1/2 tablespoons vodka together in a blender or food processor until smooth. Pour blueberry mixture on top of firm cheesecake layer; freeze until solid, 8 hours to overnight.
