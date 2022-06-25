Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons lime juice
- 1 cup sliced red onion, cut lengthwise
- 15 cups cubed watermelon
- 3 cups cubed English cucumber
- 1 (8 ounce) package feta cheese, crumbled
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- cracked black pepper
- sea salt
Directions
- Step 1
In a small bowl, pour lime juice over red onions. Allow to marinate while assembling the salad.
- Step 2
Gently combine the watermelon, cucumber, feta cheese, and cilantro in a large bowl. Season with black pepper. Toss watermelon salad with marinated onions and season with sea salt just before serving.
