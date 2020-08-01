1 ¼ cups white sugar (or half white, half brown sugar)
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup sour cream
3-4 cups diced rhubarb
1 cup white sugar
¼ cup butter, softened
¼ cup all-purpose flour
Ground cinnamon, for dusting
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9x13 inch baking dish.
In a large bowl, stir together 1¼ cups sugar, baking soda, salt and 2 cups flour. Stir in the eggs and sour cream until smooth, then fold in the rhubarb. Pour into the prepared dish and spread evenly.
In a smaller bowl, stir together the remaining 1 cup sugar and butter until smooth. Stir in ¼ cup flour until the mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle the mixture on top of the cake then dust lightly with cinnamon.
Bake about 45minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
