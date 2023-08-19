4 cups diced rhubarb
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup white sugar
4 cups ice
2/3 cup tequila
Place rhubarb and water into a saucepan. Cover and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; continue simmering until rhubarb breaks down and releases its juices, about 15 minutes. Strain juice; press pulp to squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Discard pulp and stir sugar into hot juice. Refrigerate rhubarb syrup until very cold, at least 2 hours. To prepare margaritas, place ice into a blender, then pour in tequila and rhubarb syrup. Blend until smooth or until desired consistency is reached. Pour into chilled margarita glasses to serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.