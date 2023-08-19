1-1/2 teaspoons salt
1-1/2 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
3 to 4 pounds boneless country-style pork ribs
Sauce:
3 cups sliced fresh or frozen rhubarb (about 7 stalks)
2 cups fresh strawberries, halved
2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
1 cup packed brown sugar
3/4 cup ketchup
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 cup bourbon
1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
1/4 cup honey
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
Preheat oven to 325°. Mix salt, paprika and pepper; sprinkle over ribs. Refrigerate, covered, while preparing sauce. In a large saucepan, combine rhubarb and strawberries; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Cook, uncovered, until rhubarb is tender, 8-10 minutes. Drain; return to pan. Mash until blended. In a Dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Brown ribs in batches, adding more oil as needed. Remove from pan. Add onion to same pan; cook and stir until tender, 4-6 minutes. Add remaining ingredients; stir in rhubarb mixture. Return ribs to pan, turning to coat. Bring to a boil. Cover and bake until ribs are tender, about 2 hours. Bake, uncovered, until sauce is slightly thickened, 30-35 minutes.
