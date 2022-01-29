1 (8.8oz) box Ritz Bits peanut butter (you can use plain)
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
2 Tbsp. white sugar
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon pinch of salt
Preheat oven to 350F and line a baking sheet with foil.
Spread crackers in an even layer on the baking sheet and set aside.
In a small saucepan, melt butter and brown sugar together.
Stir continuously and bring to a boil.
Boil for 1 minute and remove from heat.
Stir in cinnamon and vanilla.
Immediately pour the candy mixture over the crackers and quickly toss to coat evenly and make sure none of the crackers overlap.
Bake for 10 minutes or until bubbly.
In a small bowl, mix the sugar, cinnamon, and salt.
Evenly sprinkle the crackers with cinnamon sugar.
Allow to cool completely before breaking into pieces and serving.
