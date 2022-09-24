1/2 pound small red-skinned potatoes, quartered
2 cups peeled butternut squash, diced
2 carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch-thick diagonal slices
2 parsnips, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch-thick diagonal slices
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary or 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
2 cloves garlic, minced
salt and black pepper, to taste
2 to 3 cups packed kale, rinsed, and chopped
Preheat oven to 450°F. Lightly oil two rimmed baking sheets. In a bowl, combine vegetables (except kale), oil, rosemary, garlic, salt, and pepper, and toss to coat. Spread mixture evenly onto prepared baking sheets and bake for 15 minutes on separate oven racks. After 15 minutes, add kale, stir vegetables, and return to oven, switching rack position of sheets. Bake for 15 minutes, or until vegetables are tender and browned.
