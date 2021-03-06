INGREDIENTS
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper flakes (or 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes)
3 tablespoons olive oil
Kosher salt and black pepper
6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 3 pounds)
1 small head cauliflower (about 1 1/2 pounds), cut into 2-inch florets (about 5 cups)
3 shallots, quartered lengthwise (about 1 heaping cup)
1 ¼ cups Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish
2 tablespoons lemon juice, plus more for serving
1 garlic clove, finely grated
PREPARATION:
Heat oven to 425 degrees and set a rack in the center. In a large bowl, whisk together the coriander, paprika and Aleppo pepper with 1 tablespoon oil and a big pinch of salt and pepper. Add the chicken to the bowl and toss to coat in the oil and spices. Arrange the chicken, skin-side up, on a large baking sheet. Add the cauliflower, shallots, remaining 2 tablespoons oil, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper to the bowl. Toss to coat, then arrange the vegetables in a single layer surrounding the chicken. Bake until the chicken is deep golden brown and cooked through and the cauliflower is browned, tossing the vegetables once or twice, about 40 minutes. (If the chicken is done before the cauliflower, transfer the thighs to a plate, cover, and continue cooking the cauliflower until golden brown.) While the chicken bakes, prepare the yogurt sauce: Whisk the yogurt, mint, cilantro, lemon juice and grated garlic with a pinch of salt and a few grinds of pepper. Cover and refrigerate until serving. Transfer the chicken and vegetables to a platter and top with any juices left on the sheet pan and a squeeze of lemon juice. Serve with a swoop of yogurt on the side, and fresh cilantro, if desired.
