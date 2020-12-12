¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
2 pounds cremini mushrooms, cut in small dice if large, quartered if small
Kosher salt to taste
2 pounds cremini mushrooms, cut in small dice if large, quartered if small
Kosher salt to taste
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 teaspoon mushroom powder, made by pulverizing dried mushrooms in a spice mill (optional)
1 teaspoon mushroom powder, made by pulverizing dried mushrooms in a spice mill (optional)
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment. In a large bowl mix together the olive oil, mushrooms, salt and pepper. Spread in an even layer on the baking sheets. Bake 1 sheet at a time on the middle rack of the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes, until the mushrooms are tender. They will reduce considerably in volume. Remove from the heat and allow to cool. Process in a food processor fitted with the steel blade until chopped fine but still retaining some texture. Taste and adjust seasonings. Mix in mushroom powder if desired.
