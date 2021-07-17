egg yolks
1 clove garlic, sliced
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
fine sea salt
jumbo romaine lettuce hearts, halved lengthwise and trimmed
2 cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese (about 8 ounces)
freshly ground black pepper
In a blender, combine the yolks, garlic, mustard and lemon juice, and puree at medium speed while slowly drizzling in the olive oil, until it is fully incorporated, and the dressing resembles a thick mayonnaise.
Taste and season with salt. This will keep in the refrigerator up to 3 days.
Preheat the broiler or oven to 500 F.
Lay out the romaine halves, cut-side up, on a sheet pan large enough to hold them in a single layer.
Brush each half with some of the dressing, making sure that it gets between the leaves.
Cover each romaine half with Parmesan and bake or broil until the cheese is bubbling and golden-brown, 3-4 minutes.
Finish with a pinch of pepper and serve immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.