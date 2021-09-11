- 15 large jet-puffed marshmallows
- 2 pinches fine sea salt
- 3 tbsp butter plus more for greasing pan
- 2 cups Rice Krispies
- 1/4 cup rolled oats
- 4 squares graham cracker crushed into crumbs
- 1/3 cup mini milk chocolate chips
- 1/3 cup mini freeze-dried marshmallows
In a large glass bowl, microwave jet puffed marshmallows, butter and salt for 1 minute on high.
Mix until marshmallows and butter are combined.
Stir in rice Krispies, oatmeal and graham cracker crumbs.
Let cool for 3-5 minutes then fold in mini chocolate chips and freeze-dried marshmallows. (If you don't let cool first these will completely melt)
Move mixture into a 8x8 pan greased with butter. Press flat to form a square. Cut into 6 slices and let cool to harden into shape or enjoy right away, slightly gooey!
Calories: 216kcal | Carbohydrates: 34g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 9g | Cholesterol: 17mg | Sodium: 256mg
Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 19g
